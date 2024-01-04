Dane County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dane County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Horeb High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Portage, WI
- Conference: Badger
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Verona, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.