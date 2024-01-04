Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Bedard a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in 12 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Bedard has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
- Bedard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:45
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:51
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|21:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|23:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.