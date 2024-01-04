When the Chicago Blackhawks play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Colin Blackwell score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

  • Blackwell is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Blackwell has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

