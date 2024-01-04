Will Cole Guttman Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 4?
Will Cole Guttman light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Guttman stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Guttman's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Guttman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI
