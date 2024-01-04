Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -156)

Thursday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 33.5 points. That is 2.9 more than his season average of 30.6.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -128)

Thursday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That's 2.1 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Thursday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 18.5 points, 0.4 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 10.2 boards per game, 1.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Thursday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

