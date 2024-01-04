Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Spurs on January 4, 2024
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|33.5 (Over: -120)
|12.5 (Over: -132)
|6.5 (Over: -156)
- Thursday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 33.5 points. That is 2.9 more than his season average of 30.6.
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).
- Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
- Thursday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That's 2.1 more than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).
- Lillard's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).
- He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: +112)
- Thursday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 18.5 points, 0.4 fewer than his season average.
- He has grabbed 10.2 boards per game, 1.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Thursday's over/under.
- Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).
