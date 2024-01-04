The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 249.5.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 249.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 249.5 combined points.

Milwaukee's matchups this year have an average point total of 244.5, five fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks have gone 15-19-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has won 24, or 72.7%, of the 33 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The Bucks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 249.5 % of Games Over 249.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 15 44.1% 124.8 235.7 119.7 242.5 238.4 Spurs 8 24.2% 110.9 235.7 122.8 242.5 232.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

Six of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 19 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 15 games on the road.

The 124.8 points per game the Bucks record are only two more points than the Spurs give up (122.8).

Milwaukee is 12-6 against the spread and 16-2 overall when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 15-19 3-7 22-12 Spurs 13-20 5-7 21-12

Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Bucks Spurs 124.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 12-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 16-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-10 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-16

