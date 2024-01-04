The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) after losing three straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)

Bucks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)

Bucks (-10.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.1

The Bucks' .441 ATS win percentage (15-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .394 mark (13-20-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 30% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (41.7%).

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the total 63.6% of the time this season (21 out of 33). That's less often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (22 out of 34).

The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-9) this season while the Spurs have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-28).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are giving up 119.7 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on offense, posting 124.8 points per game (second-best).

Milwaukee is 11th in the NBA with 44.5 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Bucks are averaging 26.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee ranks 15th in the NBA at 13 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.5 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 14.3 threes per game, the Bucks are seventh in the NBA. They sport a 38% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.