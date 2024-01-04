Will Boris Katchouk find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Katchouk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Katchouk has no points on the power play.

Katchouk's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 12:44 Away L 3-0 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

