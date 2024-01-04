Thursday will feature an expected one-sided NHL contest between the home favorite New York Rangers (25-10-1, -400 on the moneyline to win) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2, +310 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 22 of 36 games this season.

The Rangers have won 71.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (20-8).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 35 games this season, with 10 upset wins (28.6%).

New York has had moneyline odds of -400 or shorter once this season, and won.

Chicago has yet to win as an underdog with odds of +310 or longer on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 7-1-2 6.1 3.6 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.6 2.9 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-4 6-4-0 6.2 2.2 4.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.2 4.3 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.