The New York Rangers welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, January 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped 12 consecutive road games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Rangers and Blackhawks square off on ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 139 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With 87 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 37 15 18 33 32 30 40.3% Philipp Kurashev 30 7 16 23 16 16 52.3% Jason Dickinson 37 12 6 18 16 31 46.5% Nick Foligno 37 8 9 17 13 29 46.6% Tyler Johnson 35 9 4 13 12 12 42.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 100 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 121 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players