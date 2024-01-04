As they prepare for their Thursday, January 4 matchup with the New York Rangers (25-10-1) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (11-24-2) are dealing with nine players on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Seth Jones D Out Upper Body Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder Taylor Raddysh RW Out Groin Anthony Beauvillier LW Out Wrist Tyler Johnson C Out Foot Samuel Savoie LW Out Leg

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Chicago's total of 139 goals given up (3.8 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.

Their -52 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

New York has scored the 10th-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.4 per game).

Its +21 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-400) Blackhawks (+310) 6

