Bayfield County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bayfield County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butternut High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Port Wing, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayfield High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Washburn, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.