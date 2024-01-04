In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Alex Vlasic to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Vlasic's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

