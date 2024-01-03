Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's game between the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) and the St. John's Red Storm (7-7) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 68-61 based on our computer prediction, with Marquette coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.
The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 95-64 loss to UConn in their most recent game on Sunday.
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 68, St. John's (NY) 61
Other Big East Predictions
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles took down the No. 21-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Marquette is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- Marquette has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.
Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 53) on November 25
- 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 80) on November 11
- 73-65 over Boston College (No. 91) on November 24
- 64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 101) on December 10
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Jordan King: 15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56)
- Mackenzie Hare: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Rose Nkumu: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles have a +232 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 34th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.8 per contest to rank 131st in college basketball.
