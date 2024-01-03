Wednesday's game between the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-1) and the St. John's Red Storm (7-7) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 68-61 based on our computer prediction, with Marquette coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 95-64 loss to UConn in their most recent game on Sunday.

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 68, St. John's (NY) 61

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles took down the No. 21-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Marquette is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Marquette has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 53) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 80) on November 11

73-65 over Boston College (No. 91) on November 24

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 101) on December 10

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Jordan King: 15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56)

15.4 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (24-for-56) Mackenzie Hare: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81)

15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (43-for-81) Frannie Hottinger: 9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Rose Nkumu: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 55.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +232 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 34th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.8 per contest to rank 131st in college basketball.

