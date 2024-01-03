The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his most recent appearance, had 30 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in a 122-113 loss to the Pacers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Antetokounmpo's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 36.5 30.7 31.6 Rebounds 12.5 11.4 12.7 Assists 6.5 5.8 7.1 PRA -- 47.9 51.4 PR -- 42.1 44.3



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 19.9% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.9 per contest.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 106.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.9.

Giving up 124.4 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 37 30 18 11 0 2 1 12/13/2023 37 64 14 3 0 1 4 12/7/2023 40 37 10 2 0 2 0 11/9/2023 36 54 12 3 0 0 0

