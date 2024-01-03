Tyrese Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch when the Indiana Pacers (18-14) and the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSWI

BSIN, BSWI Live Stream:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were defeated by the Pacers on Monday, 122-113. Antetokounmpo scored 30 in a losing effort, while Haliburton led the winning squad with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 30 18 11 1 2 0 Brook Lopez 21 5 1 0 4 2 Khris Middleton 21 3 6 1 0 2

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's averages for the season are 30.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, making 60.3% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Damian Lillard's averages on the season are 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per game (ninth in NBA).

Brook Lopez averages 12.7 points, 5 boards and 1.3 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 12.9 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bucks receive 14.3 points, 4.4 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Khris Middleton.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.6 12.7 7.1 1.1 1.1 0.2 Damian Lillard 26.4 4.3 6.2 0.9 0.1 3.7 Khris Middleton 17 3.5 5.4 0.7 0.3 1.9 Bobby Portis 15.6 7.4 1.2 0.9 0.3 1.7 Brook Lopez 10.8 5.2 1 0.3 3.6 1.1

