How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 50.3% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.
- The Bucks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.
- The 124.6 points per game the Bucks average are only 0.2 more points than the Pacers allow (124.4).
- Milwaukee is 16-0 when scoring more than 124.4 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 125.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (124).
- Defensively Milwaukee has played better at home this year, giving up 118.9 points per game, compared to 119.2 away from home.
- The Bucks are sinking 14.1 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 fewer threes and 2.6% points worse than they're averaging in road games (14.7, 39.5%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Questionable
|Illness
|AJ Green
|Out
|Nose
|Khris Middleton
|Questionable
|Knee
