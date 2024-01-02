Waushara County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Waushara County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waushara County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pittsville High School at Wild Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Wild Rose, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
