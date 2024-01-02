The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2), losers of 11 straight road games, visit the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.

The Blackhawks have put up 24 goals during their last 10 outings, while allowing 45 goals. A total of 30 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (20.0%). They are 2-7-1 over those games.

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Predators 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-275)

Predators (-275) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have an 11-23-2 record this season and are 3-2-5 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Chicago has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

Chicago has two points (1-8-0) in nine games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have earned 20 points in their 16 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Chicago has recorded a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 6-6-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 10-16-2 to record 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.78 31st 19th 30.3 Shots 26.6 31st 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33 29th 15th 20.77% Power Play % 13.39% 26th 25th 76.86% Penalty Kill % 74.78% 27th

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

