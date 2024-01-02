The Chicago Blackhawks, with Nick Foligno, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to wager on Foligno's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Foligno has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 17:52 on the ice per game.

In Foligno's 36 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has a point in 10 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points five times.

Foligno has an assist in seven of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Foligno has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foligno has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foligno Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 36 Games 3 17 Points 5 8 Goals 2 9 Assists 3

