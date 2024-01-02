Can we anticipate Nick Foligno lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In five of 36 games this season, Foligno has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games against the Predators this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, Foligno has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 2 0 19:13 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:03 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

