Can we anticipate Louis Crevier finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

  • Crevier is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Crevier has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Crevier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:45 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:35 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:43 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:06 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

