Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Korchinski stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted three shots in two games against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Korchinski has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Korchinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 5-1
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
