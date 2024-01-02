Jason Dickinson will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators meet at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Looking to wager on Dickinson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jason Dickinson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:35 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 10 of 36 games this season, Dickinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dickinson has a point in 14 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points three times.

In six of 36 games this year, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Dickinson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dickinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 36 Games 5 18 Points 2 12 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

