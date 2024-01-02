Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Bedard available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Bedard vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -19).

In Bedard's 36 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Bedard has a point in 25 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points six times.

Bedard has an assist in 14 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Bedard hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Bedard has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bedard Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 36 Games 2 33 Points 1 15 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.