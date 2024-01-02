When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Guttman score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

  • Guttman has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Guttman's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:48 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 2 1 1 12:40 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 7-5
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:25 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 8:07 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

