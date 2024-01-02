For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Boris Katchouk a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Katchouk stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Katchouk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in two games against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Katchouk has zero points on the power play.

Katchouk averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.