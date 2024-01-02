Anthony Beauvillier will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Chicago Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a bet on Beauvillier? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

Beauvillier's plus-minus this season, in 13:09 per game on the ice, is +5.

Beauvillier has scored a goal in three of 36 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Beauvillier has recorded a point in a game 11 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Beauvillier has an assist in eight of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Beauvillier goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Beauvillier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 36 Games 7 13 Points 4 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 4

