In the upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Anthony Beauvillier to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beauvillier stats and insights

In three of 36 games this season, Beauvillier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:58 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:45 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:29 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:21 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:57 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.