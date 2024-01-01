Wisconsin vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | ReliaQuest Bowl
In this year's ReliaQuest Bowl, the Wisconsin Badgers are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) versus the LSU Tigers. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-10.5)
|55.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- LSU has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.