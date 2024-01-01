Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Wisconsin schools. Among those games is the Wisconsin Badgers playing the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Favorite: LSU (-10)
