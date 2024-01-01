Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Badgers and the LSU Tigers square off in the ReliaQuest Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Wisconsin.
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 LSU Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-10)
