Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State January 1 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (6-6) meet the Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) in a clash of Horizon squads at 3:00 PM ET on Monday.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kendall Nead: 18.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamy Peppler: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jada Donaldson: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.