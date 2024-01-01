The Milwaukee Panthers (6-6) meet the Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) in a clash of Horizon squads at 3:00 PM ET on Monday.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 18.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamy Peppler: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Donaldson: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

