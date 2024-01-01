Monday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (9-3) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4) at Kress Events Center has a projected final score of 75-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Green Bay, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 1.

Last time out, the Phoenix won on Saturday 85-72 over Cleveland State.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

When the Phoenix defeated the Creighton Bluejays (No. 21 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-53, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Phoenix have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

The Phoenix have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 22) on November 25

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 99) on December 30

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 100) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 126) on December 13

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 11 PTS, 50 FG%

11 PTS, 50 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 11.9 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)

11.9 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54) Maddy Schreiber: 12.5 PTS, 59.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

12.5 PTS, 59.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

7.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are giving up 59.9 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball.

The Phoenix are scoring 83.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 68 points per contest.

In home games, Green Bay is surrendering 3.2 fewer points per game (59.8) than away from home (63).

