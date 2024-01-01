Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
36.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: -135)
  • The 36.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 5.8 more points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (12.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 25.9 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.4 more than his prop total on Monday (25.5).
  • He grabs 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Lillard has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Monday's prop bet (7.5).
  • He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
12.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • Monday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Lopez has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +120) 13.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -139)
  • Haliburton's 24.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Haliburton has dished out 12.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.
  • Haliburton's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
20.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +150)
  • Myles Turner has averaged 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points less than Monday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).
  • Turner has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.