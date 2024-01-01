Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers on January 1, 2024
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|36.5 (Over: -111)
|12.5 (Over: +106)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
- The 36.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 5.8 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (12.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|7.5 (Over: +112)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- The 25.9 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.4 more than his prop total on Monday (25.5).
- He grabs 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.
- Lillard has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Monday's prop bet (7.5).
- He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- Monday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Lopez has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
|13.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
- Haliburton's 24.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Haliburton has dished out 12.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.
- Haliburton's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -102)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: +150)
- Myles Turner has averaged 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points less than Monday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).
- Turner has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
