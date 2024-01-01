Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 36.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: -135)

The 36.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 5.8 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 1.4 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 25.9 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 0.4 more than his prop total on Monday (25.5).

He grabs 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Lillard has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than Monday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Monday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Lopez has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +120) 13.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -139)

Haliburton's 24.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Haliburton has dished out 12.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.

Haliburton's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Myles Turner has averaged 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Turner has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

