The Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) host the Indiana Pacers (17-14) after winning six home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 127 - Pacers 120

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 6.5)

Bucks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-7.0)

Bucks (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (259.5)



Under (259.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.3

The Bucks have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this season, sporting an ATS record of 15-17-0, as opposed to the 17-14-0 record of the Pacers.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 71% of the time this season (22 out of 31). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (21 out of 32).

The Bucks have a .774 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-7) this season, better than the .533 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (8-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks sport a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 125 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 24th with 118.9 points allowed per contest.

This season, Milwaukee is pulling down 44.5 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

The Bucks are putting up 26.3 assists per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee, who is 15th in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

With a 38.4% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank sixth in the league by draining 14.5 treys per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.