On Monday, January 1, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana Pacers (17-14). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 259.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-7.5) 259 -295 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +193 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 125 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 118.9 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Pacers outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 126.6 points per game, first in league, and giving up 124.8 per contest, 29th in NBA) and have a +55 scoring differential.

These teams average 251.6 points per game combined, 7.9 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 243.7 points per game combined, 15.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +175 - Pacers +8000 +3500 -

