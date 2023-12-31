Can we count on Ryan Donato finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

  • Donato has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (two shots).
  • Donato has zero points on the power play.
  • Donato averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.2%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:39 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

