Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown when the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has been targeted 89 times and has 56 receptions, leading the Packers with 646 yards (43.1 per game) plus eight TDs.

Doubs has reeled in a touchdown pass in seven of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 72 0 Week 14 @Giants 7 4 32 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 30 0 Week 16 @Panthers 5 4 79 1

