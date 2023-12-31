Can we expect Reese Johnson lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

