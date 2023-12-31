Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Kurashev in that upcoming Blackhawks-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kurashev has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 18:07 on the ice per game.

In six of 28 games this year, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 28 games this year, Kurashev has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Kurashev has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Kurashev goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kurashev has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are allowing 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 28 Games 5 22 Points 2 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

