On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Philipp Kurashev going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kurashev has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

