The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in an NFC North battle.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Packers Insights

The Packers put up just 2.3 more points per game (22.2) than the Vikings allow (19.9).

The Packers average only 10.5 more yards per game (331.4) than the Vikings give up per contest (320.9).

This season Green Bay rushes for 11.5 more yards per game (106.9) than Minnesota allows (95.4).

The Packers have turned the ball over 16 times, five fewer times than the Vikings have forced turnovers (21).

Packers Away Performance

The Packers' average points scored (24.4) and conceded (22.5) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 22.2 and 22.1, respectively.

The Packers' average yards gained on the road (330) is lower than their overall average (331.4). But their average yards conceded in road games (365.5) is higher than overall (352.9).

In road games, Green Bay racks up 213.4 passing yards per game and concedes 212.5. That's less than it gains (224.5) and allows (216.9) overall.

The Packers rack up 116.6 rushing yards per game in away games (9.7 more than their overall average), and give up 153 away from home (17.1 more than overall).

The Packers convert 45.3% of third downs in road games (0.6% higher than their overall average), and give up 37.5% in away games (4.9% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 at New York L 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay L 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina W 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.