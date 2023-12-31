The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wright State vs. Milwaukee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Milwaukee Moneyline

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Milwaukee has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Wright State has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Raiders' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.