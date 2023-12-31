The Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 6.3% lower than the 47.9% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

The Panthers are the 160th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 243rd.

The Panthers score an average of 75.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 78.8 the Raiders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 78.8 points, Milwaukee is 4-2.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Milwaukee is averaging 10.1 more points per game at home (81.7) than on the road (71.6).

The Panthers allow 76.2 points per game at home, and 81.8 away.

At home, Milwaukee makes 9.3 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32%) than away (29.6%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule