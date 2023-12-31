Two streaking squads hit the court when the UConn Huskies (9-3) host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of 12 in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: SNY

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 80.9 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • Marquette has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • UConn is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The Huskies put up 81.8 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 59 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • UConn is 9-3 when scoring more than 59 points.
  • When Marquette gives up fewer than 81.8 points, it is 11-0.
  • The Huskies shoot 50.7% from the field, 12.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 49.8% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Huskies concede.

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 57.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Creighton W 76-70 Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 Appalachian State W 99-91 Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Bucknell W 67-39 Al McGuire Center
12/31/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
1/3/2024 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 Xavier - Al McGuire Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.