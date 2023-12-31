Luke Musgrave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Take a look at Musgrave's stats below.

Rep Luke Musgrave and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Musgrave has been targeted 45 times, with season stats of 341 yards on 33 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Musgrave's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Kidney

The Packers have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Jayden Reed (LP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Musgrave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 33 341 164 1 10.3

Musgrave Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 9 Rams 4 3 51 1 Week 10 @Steelers 4 2 64 0 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.