Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
Should you wager on Lukas Reichel to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In three of 34 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
