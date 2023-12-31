When Jayden Reed takes the field for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 17 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Reed's 54 grabs (on 82 targets) have netted him 592 yards (42.3 per game) and six TDs.

Reed has grabbed a touchdown pass in five of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 8 6 52 1

