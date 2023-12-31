Sunday's Horizon League schedule includes the Green Bay Phoenix (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) facing the Robert Morris Colonials (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Hall: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK David Douglas Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Stephaun Walker: 10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 352nd 62.3 Points Scored 71.0 269th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 71.9 207th 309th 33.1 Rebounds 35.6 224th 315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st 196th 7.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th 311th 11.3 Assists 12.1 277th 234th 12.5 Turnovers 13.8 314th

