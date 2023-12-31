Green Bay vs. Robert Morris December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon League schedule includes the Green Bay Phoenix (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) facing the Robert Morris Colonials (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Douglas Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Green Bay Rank
|Green Bay AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|352nd
|62.3
|Points Scored
|71.0
|269th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|207th
|309th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|35.6
|224th
|315th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|101st
|196th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|311th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.1
|277th
|234th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.8
|314th
