Sunday's Horizon League schedule includes the Green Bay Phoenix (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) facing the Robert Morris Colonials (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

  • Noah Reynolds: 17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marcus Hall: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rich Byhre: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Douglas Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

  • Markeese Hastings: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Stephaun Walker: 10.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank
352nd 62.3 Points Scored 71.0 269th
99th 67.6 Points Allowed 71.9 207th
309th 33.1 Rebounds 35.6 224th
315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st
196th 7.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th
311th 11.3 Assists 12.1 277th
234th 12.5 Turnovers 13.8 314th

